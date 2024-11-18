Sundance Head Says He’s in a Lot of Pain After Being Shot in the Stomach

Sundance Head sat in front of a camera and updated fans for the first time since an accidental shooting nearly left him for dead.

The former winner of The Voice says thanks to first responders, hospital trauma surgeons and anyone who prayed for him between Friday and now.

He also gives thanks to the men who pulled around to help him after a dozen cars drove on by.

“Without you, I don’t think I was gonna make it," Head admits. "I was bleeding out right there.”

Sundance Head was shot in the stomach on Friday (Nov. 15) at his Texas property.

His wife later shared that his gun accidentally fired as he was reaching to get it out of his Jeep.

The bullet missed his vital organs and is still lodged in Head's stomach.

Head doesn't provide a ton of detail during a video shared on early Monday morning (Nov. 18). He says more will be coming, but wanted to express his gratitude first.

“I was sure I was gonna die,” he admits.

He also confirms that he's in significant pain and that he's not sure if doctors plan to remove the bullet. His wife Misty provided significant updates in the hours after the accident.

The 46-year-old singer won Season 11 of The Voice in 2016 as a member of Team Blake Shelton. Since winning he has dropped two albums and continued to tour.

This news comes less than three months after Head revealed that his wife Misty has cancer of the face. Surgery to remove it left her with a scar, and since August he has not provided updates. The couple have two kids, 18 and 10 years old.

