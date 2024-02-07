One Super Bowl Ad Is Giving Away Three Cars — and More — to One Person

The Super Bowl is not just the biggest sporting event on the planet, but also the Super Bowl of advertising.

The "Big Game" continues to be the biggest commercial stage there is, and Super Bowl 58 is expected to be watched by more than 200 million people.

With the NFL and CBS pricing a 30-second commercial at $7 million dollars, advertisers will be rolling out their biggest and best ad campaigns with highly sought-after products in hopes of a major pay day. Companies have always put their best pitch on display for the game with all sorts of giveaways and promotions, and this year will be no different.

But one advertiser is taking things to a new level.

DoorDash has announced a huge contest in which they will be giving one person something from every commercial shown during Super Bowl 58. Once the game kicks off, DoorDash will show a promo code during their commercial that will need to be entered here. That will get you entered in for a laundry list of prizes, including three cars, food, cell phones and everything in between.

A few of the prizes listed:

Kia EV9 SUV BMW i5 M60 EV Volkswagen's newest car 1,000 chicken wings 30 pound bucket of mayonnaise More than 250 packets of M&M's Drumstick Ice Cream cones

The list goes on and on.

The contest doesn't last long — it closes at midnight PST Sunday night, so keep your eyes peeled for the DoorDash commercial and get your codes in. Otherwise, you may have to take your own car to go pick up your 30-pound jar of mayo and one-thousand chicken wings come Monday morning.