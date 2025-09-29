Hostess is bringing back what one fan calls the "best snack cake ever" after a five-year hiatus that felt far too long for loyal fans.

The Hostess Suzy Q’s snack cakes are officially back on shelves after being abruptly — and somewhat mysteriously — pulled in 2020.

According to All Recipes, when Hostess filed for bankruptcy in 2012–2013, the company abruptly pulled the fan-favorite Suzy Q’s snack cakes from shelves — the first of several disappearances over the years.

After fans complained and repeatedly pressured Hostess, the company eventually brought back what they called Suzy Q’s — but loyal snackers were quick to point out that the cakes tasted noticeably different from the original.

Fans complained the revived cakes were smaller and “bone dry,” lacking enough crème between the chocolate sponge layers to make them a treat — instead, they described them as more of a mouth-sticking punishment.

That led Hostess to pull Suzy Q’s from shelves once again in 2020.

Fast-forward to today, and the company has revived what appears to be the original recipe.

The official Hostess Instagram calls the treat “the sweetheart of snacking.”

One fan wrote, “I’m so glad these have been brough[t] back! I’ve loved them ever since I first tried them in the 1980s. PLEASE never take them away again. I can’t live through another Suzy-morgue!”

Another fan says "After Writing 4 years to hostess to bring SuzyQ's back, I finally feel fulfilled!"

Fans that have tried the new Suzy Q's are weighing in, "I was so excited to see that Hostess brought back the original recipe for the Suzy Q."

Another says "This cake reminds me of the ones I used to get as a kid. Thank you, and please don't mess with the recipe, it's perfect."

Then, all the vindication you need is left by another fan who says , "If you loved Suzy Q’s back in the day, you’ll be thrilled to know they taste just as good (if not better) now."

Who Owns Hostess?

Hostess is currently owned by the J.M. Smucker Company. Yes, the ones that make Smucker's jellies and jams.

When Were Suzy Q's Introduced?

Suzy Q's were introduced by Hostess in 1961. They weren't just randomly named Suzy Q, they were given that name after the daughter of the president of the company that owned them at the time.

