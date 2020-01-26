Tanya Tucker won her first Grammy award for Best Country Song for "Bring My Flowers Now," a song off her comeback album While I'm Livin'. Best Country Song is awarded to the songwriters — a particularly sweet sentiment for Tucker, who started writing the song decades ago.

Tucker accepted the award alongside co-writers Tim and Phil Hanseroth and co-producer Brandi Carlile (who also co-wrote the song).

"It's still unbelievable to me that I'd have a few 'firsts left,'" the 61-year-old country singer said. "After 14 nominations this is my first win and I can't believe it."

Carlile also briefly spoke during the song acceptance, calling the moment one of the great honors of her life to see Tucker accept her first Grammy.

"This is really Tanya's moment, and her song, and the story of her life," Carlile said.

Tucker says the four of them co-wrote the song on the last day of recording for her album While I'm Here. Between the song and album, Tucker earned four nominations this year — her first in nearly 20 years.

"I just want to say that no matter how young or old you are, never stop following your dreams," Tucker told the crowd of fellow nominees.

The "first" was short-lived, however. Immediately after winning Best Country Song, her album While I'm Livin' won for Best Country Album.

The nominees for Best Country Song were "Bring My Flowers Now" by Tanya Tucker, "Girl Goin' Nowhere" by Ashley McBryde, "It All Comes Out in the Wash" by Miranda Lambert, "Some of It" by Eric Church and "Speechless" by Dan + Shay.