Tanya Tucker is doing her part to spread Christmas spirit with a brand-new Christmas movie, A Nashville Country Christmas, coming to Paramount and CMT. Tucker gave fans a look into the movie with a trailer released this week.

A Nashville Country Christmas follows a fictional country superstar (Tucker) who is filming a holiday special. When the chaos of the production overwhelms her, however, she heads to her grandmother's Tennessee farm for a break. There, her life undergoes major shifts as she reconnects with someone from her past and finds a new sense of family.

Ashley Williams directed A Nashville Country Christmas, which also stars Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Keith Carradine. The film marks Tucker's first leading role in a movie, which the singer calls one of her "dreams."

"It's amazing that after 50 years in this business, I get to see my dreams become reality! And being part of A Nashville Country Christmas is definitely one of them," Tucker says of the role, according to The Boot. "I've always wanted to do more acting, and it was a gift from the good Lord when this role came along. I can't wait for everyone to enjoy the movie this season."

Tucker first revealed she was working on a Christmas movie in August, when she filmed a congratulatory message to the band Chapel Hart after their audition on the most recent season of America's Got Talent. In the video, Tucker is seen dressed in Christmas attire, but she didn't share any additional details about the project at the time.

Other acting roles Tucker has taken on include playing the role of Caroline in the 1981 film, Hard Country, and appearing on Fox's country music drama, Monarch, earlier in 2022.

A Nashville Country Christmas will premiere on Paramount Network on Monday, Dec. 12, at 8PM ET. It will air a second time on CMT on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at 11AM ET.