Flu, Strep … Tennessee School Says Sick Kids Must Show Up, Doctor’s Note or Not

Is your kid sick? One Tennessee school district says, Suck it up.

The Lawrence County School System is under fire for a strict new attendance policy that refuses to excuse students for being sick, even with a doctor’s note.

The controversial rule was quietly introduced in late June, outlined in a seven-page memo that bluntly states: "Absences are not excused or unexcused."

They're simply marked “absent,” no matter the reason.

“Attendance is a key factor in student achievement, and therefore, students are expected to be present each day school is in session,” the memo reads.

From Cough Drops to Court Dates

At a school board meeting last month, Director of Schools Michael Adkins doubled down on the policy.

“You can bring all the doctor’s notes you want, but it is still unexcused,” he reportedly said.

Adkins continued, “You can fail the course. You are going to be petitioned to court. You are not going to participate in graduation, get your driver’s license or permit.”

He didn’t stop there. Adkins dismissed common illnesses, adding:

“If you have the sniffles, that is fine. You are going to have them when you go to work one day. We have all gone to work sick and hurt and beat up.”

School Stands Firm, Parents Fire Back

The memo has sparked outrage among parents and even changed minds about traditional education.

Rebecca Sanchez, whose 10-year-old daughter missed 17 days last year due to strep throat and the flu, told Nashville's WSMV:

“I have never been for or against homeschool, but because of this new policy, it has definitely changed my mind.”

What Does the Controversial Attendance Policy Allow?

Despite the zero-tolerance tone, the district outlines a few exceptions. Absences may still be reviewed for:

Chronic illness verified by a Tennessee medical provider.

Death in the family.

Religious observances.

Emergencies “over which the student has no control.”

For longterm or diagnosed medical issues, the memo suggests parents make special arrangements with the school principal.

To be considered present for the day, students must attend at least 50 percent of the school day.

After eight undocumented absences, the district may pursue legal referrals and strip privileges, including prom, graduation, and even driver's license eligibility.

School First, Health Second?

The district insists the goal is to increase accountability and boost achievement. But for many families, the move feels tonedeaf, and more like punishment than policy.

The harshest critics are asking: When did dragging your kid to school with the flu become the new gold standard?