The sick Chick is still not healthy enough to take the stage, so the country trio has rescheduled two additional concerts.

Saturday night's (July 29) show in Knoxville, Tenn., and Sunday night's concert in Greensboro, N.C., have been bumped, "due to illness."

"We are so sorry for the inconvenience, but our priority is to put on a show you all deserve," a statement from the Chicks reads. Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Robison shared new dates for all three affected shows with this latest update.

July 27: Nashville, Tenn. now scheduled for Sept. 23

July 29: Knoxville, Tenn. now scheduled for Sept. 21

July 30: Greensboro, N.C. now scheduled for Aug. 8

Original tickets will still be honored, and Wild River will open the new shows, as well. The Chicks have completed three American dates on their 2023 World Tour, but played eight shows internationally earlier this year. In addition to a world tour in 2023, the Chicks played a residency in Las Vegas in May.

The new postponements give Chicks fans a bit more time to plan than when the group pushed their Nashville show earlier this week. That message was sent out just hours before showtime, and there was an understandably mixed reaction, with several people lamenting having traveled great distances to see them in Music City.

"The Chicks are looking forward to seeing their Nashville fans soon and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," their message from Thursday (July 27) reads.

The next date on the World Tour is Aug. 2, in Columbia, Md.

