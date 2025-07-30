Snow, Harmony + ‘Elvira’: The Oak Ridge Boys Announce ‘American Made Christmas Tour’

The Oak Ridge Boys are showing no signs of slowing down.

Despite announcing a farewell tour in 2023, the legendary quartet is turning their American Made Tour into a seasonal celebration.

The new American Made Christmas Tour is a limited nine-date run kicking off Dec. 4 in Sarasota, Fla., and wrapping Dec. 20 in Midland, Mich.

“Christmas time has always been our favorite time of year,” Duane Allen shared in the announcement.

“Getting to see everyone during the holidays, singing our favorite Christmas songs — both traditional and new — is something I look forward to all year long," he continued. “Come on out and see us if you can.”

A Stage Set for the Season

Each concert will feature a mix of The Oak Ridge Boys’ biggest hits — including staples like “Elvira” — along with selections from their seven bestselling Christmas albums.

Fans can expect a full festive atmosphere, with decorated trees, simulated falling snow, and a cozy, nostalgic holiday feel on stage.

This year's lineup includes longtime members Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban, with Ben James stepping in as tenor following the 2024 passing of Joe Bonsall due to complications from ALS.

Where to See Them

The American Made Christmas Tour will bring the band to cities in Georgia, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio, and more.

It’s all part of the group’s ongoing farewell celebration — a final bow in their 50+-year legacy of harmony-filled hits.

The Oak Ridge Boys 'American Made Christmas Tour' Dates:

Dec. 4 – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall — Sarasota, FL

– Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall — Sarasota, FL Dec. 5 – Anderson Music Hall — Hiawassee, GA

– Anderson Music Hall — Hiawassee, GA Dec. 7 – Niswonger Performing Arts Center — Greeneville, TN

– Niswonger Performing Arts Center — Greeneville, TN Dec. 11 – The Grand Theater — Wausau, WI

– The Grand Theater — Wausau, WI Dec. 12 – Medina Entertainment Center — Medina, MN

– Medina Entertainment Center — Medina, MN Dec. 13 – Crystal Grand Music Theatre — Wisconsin Dells, WI

– Crystal Grand Music Theatre — Wisconsin Dells, WI Dec. 18 – Honeywell Center – Ford Theater — Wabash, IN

– Honeywell Center – Ford Theater — Wabash, IN Dec. 19 – Canton Palace Theatre — Canton, OH

– Canton Palace Theatre — Canton, OH Dec. 20 – Midland Center for the Arts — Midland, MI

Tickets for the Festive Shows

Ticketing details have not yet been announced.

Read More: 19 Sad Country Christmas Songs to Make You Weep This Holiday

Fans can check the official Oak Ridge Boys website for presale access, ticket info, and updates as the tour approaches.