Former ‘The Voice’ Standout Casi Joy Returns With New Single, New Album + New Attitude

With a name like Casi Joy, one might assume that The Voice alum lives a life of sunshine and rainbows.

But it ain’t always like that.

“I struggle like everybody else does,” the Kansas City native tells Taste of Country in a recent interview. “I think it's so helpful for artists to be more open about that in their music, because the struggle is real for everybody.”

It’s a truth that Joy sings about on her latest single “Under the Hood,” which she wrote alongside Justin Klump and Lauryn Tauber.

“I had come into the writing room with the phrase, ‘it's all good under the hood,’” remembers Joy, who had a memorable stint as part of Blake Shelton’s team on NBC’s The Voice in 2017. “I might look banged up on the outside. I might be crying one day and happy the next day. But when it comes down to it, I still know I have miles to go. You start to really know how much you can push yourself…and your heart.”

The inspiring song will soon live on the country-pop singer-songwriter's new album, Miles and Maybes, an enlightening body of work set for release on March 31 that Joy says might surprise her loyal fans.

“Some of the songs actually might be kind of shocking for people to hear,” explains Joy, who performed the national anthem earlier this year at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade. “I get super real and super vulnerable sometimes. I just really can't wait to share a totally different side of me."

She pauses before adding, "I kind of knew when we wrote this song, it hit a little differently and it was kind of in a different vein than I've been before. And I'm glad that the fans have recognized that, too."

Showing this new side has turned into a way for Joy to heal in many ways.

“I was tired of singing about the same old stuff, and it was just time to really get real and kind of put my journal out there,” says Joy, whose quirky antics alongside her husband of five years, Brian, have become quite popular on her various social media channels. It makes me feel a little bit more healed every time I get to sing these songs."