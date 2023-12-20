There was a lot happening during Tuesday (Dec. 19) night’s finale episode of The Voice. In addition to crowning a winner, there were a number of well-known artists that took the stage to celebrate the occasion!

Dan + Shay returned to The Voice after serving as a guest mentor earlier this season. The country duo took the stage to perform the title track from their recent release, Bigger Houses. "Bigger Houses" highlights some pretty big life lessons, like it's more important to have good people in your life than it is to chase money or fame.

Taking the song to the finale stage, the pair appeared perched on a tiny model home surrounded by evergreen trees and their band. As Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers delivered the lyrics, smoke billowed from the tiny home’s chimney, adding a touch of realism to the scale of the scenery. The touching number closed with a warm sunset behind the gorgeous stage design. Press play below to watch it for yourself!

At the end of the night, it was announced that Huntley was the winner of Season 24 of The Voice! Along with being named the most recent winner of the singing competition, Huntley will also take home $100,00 and a recording deal with Universal Music Group.

Early next year, Dan + Shay will serve as the first ever “double” coaches during Season 25 of The Voice when the show returns to the air on Feb. 26. Complete with a custom coaching chair designed for two, the duo will join John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire.