The Voice returned for another edition of Battles on Monday (Oct. 30) night!

For his first battle of the night, coach Niall Horan paired Noah Spencer with Reid Zingale. He tasked the two hopeful singers with tackling Ed Sheeran’s "Lego House."

During the coaching session Horan told Spencer he liked hearing his twang shining through on the more traditionally pop song. He encouraged the Virginia native to lean into the country inflection, something that Spencer said he’s been trying to “hide” since being in Los Angeles.

Despite becoming quick friends during the competition, Spencer and Zingale let it be known they were going to give the performance their all in hopes to keep their spot on Team Niall.

Taking the stage behind two standing microphones, Zingale kicked off Sheeran’s song before quickly being joined by Spencer. Spencer's addition to the track earned an audible reaction from his coach. As the tempo of the song picked up, Spencer and Zingale started taking turns delivering rich solos and combining their distinctive sounds for unique, layer vocals. The new friends closed things out by sharing a smile and coming together centerstage to hear their feedback.

Coach Gwen Stefani had high praise for Spencer, "Noah, if someone doesn't snatch you up and sign you tomorrow, I don't even know what is happening."

John Legend gave positive feedback to both hopefuls, "both of you have strengths that you showed during this performance that were really compelling." He did share that he was leaning towards Noah as the choice to advance to the next round.

Next up Reba McEntire gave her opinion on Spencer and Zingale's rendition of "Lego House," "Reid your voice is just absolutely beautiful, I loved the quality and the purity of it." She continued, "Noah, yours, I loved the grit. I loved that little growl you had in there."

With the votes leaning towards Spencer, it was time to learn who Horan would send on to the knockout rounds. The One Direction member confidently remarked Spencer, and his twang, would be returning to the stage.

"Noah showed me today that he can sign pretty much anything," explained Horan after selecting Spencer as the winner. The contestant will now participate in the knockout rounds.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM EST on NBC.