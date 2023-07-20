Here’s When Season 24 of ‘The Voice’ Will Premiere

Season 24 of The Voice officially has an air date! The beloved televised singing competition will return on Sept. 25, 2023 at 8PM ET/7PM CT.

When it returns, the coach lineup of the show will feature some big changes, since Blake Shelton retired at the end of last season after being the only coach to participate in all 23 seasons of The Voice. Taking his place is Reba McEntire, who will hold down the country contingent and give competitors leaning towards that genre a solid team to join during their run on the show.

Though Shelton may not be returning this season, fans can root for his wife, pop superstar Gwen Stefani, who is returning as a coach. The Voice veteran John Legend and returning coach Niall Horan are also squaring up to sit in the big red chairs during this season.

Carson Daly will also return as the host of The Voice for Season 24. Earlier this month, Daly — who got so close with Shelton and Stefani over the course of filming the Voice that he officiated their wedding in 2020 — admitted he was feeling Shelton's absence on the first day of filming without him.

"My first day ever shooting [The Voice] without [Blake Shelton]. We had a ritual of getting hair & makeup together for 23 season," Daly commented in a social media post, along with a snapshot of himself jokingly sobbing in a makeup chair. "I think I'm handling it well. Everything's fine."

Season 24 of The Voice will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.