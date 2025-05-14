Theo Von Throat-Grabbed a Fan + Everyone Had the Same Response

Podcast host and comedian Theo Von was caught on camera grabbing a man by the throat and pushing him away.

To the naked eye, it looked like an unprovoked attack, but the response on social media hasn't been sympathetic to the stranger who approached Von.

TMZ shared video and details about what happened at a Nashville bar called the Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville on May 2. Police were involved, although no charges were pressed.

Theo Von hosts a podcast called This Past Weekend.

He was in Nashville for a standup comedy show across the street.

The identity of the man with the balloons is not known.

In the video, the man and an unidentified companion are seen holding balloons. They approach Theo Von, who quickly turns and seems to reprimand them. The comic then puts his hand on the man's neck and pushes him away before saying something more. If the situation escalated beyond that, it didn't make the video.

In the comments section on TikTok, viewers are overwhelmingly supportive of Theo Von.

“Theo is super nice,” says Tony Ramirez. “Whatever that guy did to get Theo that mad … Team Theo on this one.”

“Why was the guy all in his personal space,” asks LLCOOLKE.

“Looks like this guy was annoying him before the video started too. I don’t blame Theo,” says a user named Brett.

Others found humor in the interaction, with someone who calls themselves "Refrigerator" saying, "Everybody forgot he’s a white boy from Louisiana with a mullet, he knows how to fight."

One or two people picked Team Stranger, but several others point out that the mere presence of a recording device was an indication that the couple were planning a stunt.

TMZ adds that a source told them the stranger was with a group who were harassing Theo Von. They allegedly used threatening language to provoke him.

Police in Nashville admit they responded to a complaint on May 4, but no action is going to be taken.