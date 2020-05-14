Thomas Rhett's daughter Willa Gray just learned a big lesson on what not to call her father. The thing is, the country singer might be OK with it!

Wife Lauren Akins captured and shared video to Instagram of Rhett playing with the girls at home. Ada James and Willa Gray are dancing and playing dress-up when out of nowhere, everyone hears Dad upset about something having to do with the mess they made.

"Uh-oh, the king is not happy," the 4-year-old says.

The king?

Akins catches that moniker right away and jokingly scolds her daughter, telling her not to call him that. We don't want the ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee getting a big head, after all. There's nothing royal about what happens next. Rhett is in a red wig chasing them as he pretends to be Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Wait, did Ariel have a beard?

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic quarantine, Rhett has been at home with his wife and three girls (including new baby Lennon). He and Akins have shared a few shots on social media, and he's shared several new songs with fans, including "Want It Again," which explores lost love. If Rhett was able to tour, he'd likely be preparing for the start of his Center Point Road Tour, which is set to begin in July.

Rhett's "Beer Can't Fix" duet with Jon Pardi is currently the No. 1 song in country music. His collaboration "Be a Light" is also getting significant radio airplay.