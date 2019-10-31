Thomas Rhett and Family Are Ready to Meet the Wizard of Oz in Their Halloween Costumes

Thomas Rhett and his family are off to see the wizard! The country star, his wife Lauren, daughters Willa and Ada and a family friend got in the Halloween spirit this year with an elaborate (and spot-on) Wizard of Oz group costume.

Lauren Akins shared the family's 2019 Halloween costumes on Instagram on Thursday morning (Oct. 31). She, her husband and a friend are dressed as the Cowardly Lion, the Scarecrow and the Tin Man while Willa and Ada star as Glinda the Good Witch and Land of Oz interloper Dorothy, respectively.

The adults look great, but it's the kids who really shine. In additional photos posted by Lauren, Willa is all smiles in her poofy pink gown and towering hat, and Ada's costume even includes a stuff Toto in her wicker basket.

Their Wizard of Oz looks weren't the Akins family's only Halloween outfits this year, either: A few days before the holiday, Lauren shared a photo of Willa and Ada in adorable pumpkin PJs.

Next year, Rhett and his family will have five members to dress for Halloween. Lauren is pregnant with the couple's third child — another girl — who will arrive early in 2020. The family currently is making plans to move to a new house to accommodate their newest addition.

