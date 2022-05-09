The 2022 iHeartCountry Festival returned on Saturday night (May 7), with acts like Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and more playing to a crowd of fans at Austin, Texas' newly-constructed Moody Center.

Cody Johnson performed a three-song set that included his next single, "Human," and shared some reflections about what inspired the song with his fans. Zac Brown Band brought their trademark high energy and some fun covers to the stage, plus their new 2022 lineup, featuring this year's tourmate Caroline Jones.

Morris delivered a powerful set on the main stage, and she was also a surprise guest at the festival's "We're All Country" Guitar Pull, along with Lainey Wilson and Dierks Bentley. Meanwhile, Rhett proved his versatility with both a main stage set and an acoustic slot to kick off the day.

With all the fun going on onstage, fans got to enjoy a packed festival of music — but plenty was going on behind the scenes, too. Flip through the gallery below to see all the moments and backstage goings on that you didn't see at the show.