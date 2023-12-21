The holiday season is in full swing at Tim McGraw's house, complete with an ornately decorated Christmas tree.

In a photo posted to social media, the country superstar showed off his tree on Wednesday (Dec. 20), and it's easy to see why he's so proud of it. Set in the middle of a stately living space, the tree is towering and dressed to the nines, with red ribbon wrapped around it and lights and ornaments twinkling on every single available branch. There's no unused space on this tree whatsoever: Every single square inch is decked out in holiday cheer, and a tasteful selection of presents are piled at the base of the trunk.

But a family Christmas tree just wouldn't be perfect without one little homey imperfection, and for McGraw's tree, that means an angel topper that's just slightly askew. It's no wonder the angel isn't on straight: From the looks of it, someone had to get out a stepladder to reach the top of this enormous pine tree.

McGraw took his crooked angel in stride, cracking a joke about it in the caption of his post. "I know the angel is leaning, kind of a metaphor for life, I guess," he writes.

Leaning angel aside, McGraw also extends sincere holiday wishes of peace and joy to his fans.

"Merry Christmas!" he writes. "Hope everyone is finding some peace at this time of year...But we all have hope for, and faith in, a better world tomorrow.

"Love one another; after all, that's the real message," the singer concludes.

It's been a big year for McGraw, who released his Standing Room Only album in late August. Last month, he also issued a surprise EP called Poet's Resumé, delivering six new songs the week of Thanksgiving. In 2024, he'll head out for his Standing Room Only Tour, featuring opening act Carly Pearce on all dates.