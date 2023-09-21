Tim McGraw had nothing but love to share for his fellow country star wife Faith Hill as the two celebrated her birthday on Thursday (Sept. 21).

"Happy birthday to the love of my life, my partner and my best friend," McGraw wrote on social media, alongside a picture of Hill. "You light up every room you walk into. And you light up my heart and soul. I love you more than I could ever express in a million years. This is your day my love!!!!"

Hill turns 56 this year, and she and McGraw have been married since 1996. They are parents to three adult daughters named Audrey, Gracie and Maggie, all of whom also celebrated the big day on social media with throwback photos and birthday messages to their mom.

Most recently, the whole McGraw-Hill family had a night out together at the 2023 ACM Honors ceremony, where McGraw received the ACM Icon Award. The family remains close despite the fact that all three girls are grown and out of the house, with each of them showing off their chops in the music and entertainment fields at one time or another. Audrey even co-starred in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video in 2021.

Of course, McGraw and Hill have collaborated musically on many occasions over the years, although their best-known recent project is their acting work on Yellowstone prequel 1883. In that series, the couple starred as James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family that tells the origin story of how the family came to own the Yellowstone ranch.

Hill hasn't put out much new solo music in recent years, but McGraw's latest album, Standing Room Only, released in late August.