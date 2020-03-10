Tim McGraw woke up on Tuesday morning (March 10) thinking about his mother, Betty Trimble. She's celebrating her birthday, and we're not sure what's sweeter: Her son's message or the pictures he shared alongside it.

“This beautiful, inspiring, remarkable woman has inspired more dreams in my life than I could possibly count,” McGraw writes in a heartfelt Instagram post. "She has nurtured me, lit my ass up when needed (a ton) and given me love, strength and encouragement when I had no more of my own. She is a light and we love her so, so much! Happy birthday Mama!!!!!"

As fans will recall, the superstar was raised by his mother and a man by the name of Horace Smith. Smith was always believed to be McGraw's father, until he found out at the age of 11 that his actual dad was the baseball great Tug McGraw.

McGraw has big plans in 2020. Not only will he embark on an arena and amphitheater tour in July, but the country singer recently announced that he was returning to Big Machine Label Group.

"(BMLG’s) Scott (Borchetta) and I go back a long way,” McGraw said last month during a surprise appearance at a Country Radio Seminar luncheon. "We go back 25 years in this business. His dad signed me to Curb Records a long time ago, so I have a special place in my heart for the Borchetta family. So it’s good to be back with Scott. I know we’ve got a lot of work to do, and we can do that work."

Reports are that McGraw is also set to release a new album called Here on Earth, though a release date has yet to be announced.

