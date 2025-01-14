Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh, are going to be parents.

On Tuesday (Jan. 14), the couple shared the news to social media.

“Baby Tebow,” the SEC analyst and former Miss Universe tells fans.

In a video she included, both the mom and dad-to-be are dressed in white, with Demi-Leigh showing off her growing baby bump. The married couple exudes joy as they hold each other close — at one point Tebow kisses the sonogram strip that shows their growing bundle of joy.

Baby Tebow is expected to arrive in summer 2025.

Many of the couple's famous friends took to the comments section of the social post in celebration.

“Yay! I’m so happy for y’all,” Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson says.

Whether Baby Tebow is a boy or girl has not been shared.

"We are just so excited and so over the moon to be having a baby together," Demi-Leigh tells People.

The retired NFL star shares a very similar sentiment, saying he's "honored for the privilege of getting the responsibility and the joy of being mom and dad."

"When I'm with her and I see the belly growing, then it just becomes so real," the star says.

The couple got married in 2020, after meeting in 2018. Their wedding was set at the Las Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa, where Demi-Leigh is from.

See Which Country Stars Put on Pads to Play Football: