Timothy Dalton Joins the Cast of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’

As fans anxiously await the season five premiere of Yellowstone on Nov. 13, production on another prequel for the beloved series is well underway. 1923 is set to stream on Paramount+ in December, and Timothy Dalton has been added to the cast.

According to Variety, Dalton will play Donald Whitfield — described as "a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it." Variety notes that this character is "intimidating" and "nefarious."

It sounds like Dalton — best known for playing James Bond in the 1980s — will be an antagonist to our protagonist Dutton family.

1923 follows the Duttons' story through the Prohibition Era and the Great Depression. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren have been cast as the titular characters of Jacob and Cara Dutton. Ford's character is the brother of James Dutton, who was portrayed by Tim McGraw in the prequel series, 1883. McGraw's wife Faith Hill plays his on-screen wife Margaret Dutton. It was originally believed that Ford and Mirren would play the older versions of James and Margaret, but series creator Taylor Sheridan has since laid those rumors to rest.

Others who have been cast in 1923 include Marley Shelton, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Brian Geraghty, James Badge Dale, Jerome Flynn and more. A specific date for the 1923 premiere has not been confirmed yet, but production is underway in Montana.

Dalton was the fourth actor to take on the role of James Bond. He played Agent 007 in The Living Daylights (1987) and License to Kill (1989). He's also had roles in movies like Hot Fuzz, Flash Gordon, The Rocketeer and The Tourist.

1923 is the latest spinoff series to the fan-favorite series, Yellowstone. In addition to 1883, Sheridan is crafting a series titled 6666 which will follow ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom (played by Jefferson White) as he takes a job at the historic ranch in Texas.