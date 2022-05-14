T.J. Osborne of Grammy-winning duo Brothers Osborne celebrated boyfriend Abi Ventura's birthday with a super cute post on Instagram.

"Abi, you coming into this world has completely changed mine forever," Osborne writes in the caption of a photo sharing a tender moment in a pool together.

"You see me. I see you. I’ve never felt love like this. I’ve never felt happiness like this. Thank you for loving me for who I am. Happy birthday, mi corazón," he adds.

Fellow country stars sounded off in the comments, with Kacey Musgraves, Karen Fairchild, Randy Houser and others offering well wishes to the couple on Abi's big day. Fans will remember the brief but powerful moment when the two shared a kiss at the 2021 CMA Awards before T.J. took the stage with his brother, John, to accept the award for Vocal Duo of the Year.

At the same ceremony, Brothers Osborne performed "Younger Me," an emotional ballad that describes the painful journey Osborne faced in coming to terms with his identity.

"Younger me / Hanging out but not quite fitting in / Didn't know that being different / Really wouldn't be the end / Yeah, younger me," Osborne sings in the second verse.

In June, Osborne will serve as Grand Marshal of the 2022 Nashville Pride Parade alongside community leaders Greg Cason and Alberta Hardison and actor Leslie Jordan, who memorably starred in the video for Brothers Osborne's "I'm Not For Everyone." The parade is part of a two-day festival in downtown Nashville that will feature performances from Tanya Tucker, Jaime Wyatt, the Kentucky Gentlemen and more.

11 Country Singers Who've Come Out as Gay: