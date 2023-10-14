Jason Aldean had a major surprise up his sleeve for fans who attended his show in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Friday night (Oct. 13). Toby Keith joined Aldean live on stage for a surprise collaboration on Keith's classic hit, "Should've Been a Cowboy," which had fans screaming.

Aldean and his band were performing at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City as part of his ongoing Highway Desperado Tour on Friday when he stunned the crowd by announcing his special guest.

“There’s only one guy that you kinda think of when you come to Oklahoma City….make some noise for the Big Dog Daddy, Toby Keith!” he exclaimed (quote via Music Mayhem Magazine).

Keith has been slowly easing back into the swing of things after revealing he'd been diagnosed with stomach cancer in June of 2022. He most recently took the stage for a powerful performance of "Don't Let the Old Man In" at the People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28, where he accepted the Icon Award, and he joked about his ongoing health battles with Aldean's audience, quipping, “I’m on my rehab tour."

“If I’m not at my bar, I’m down at Hollywood Corners or I’m on stage with Jason Aldean," Keith added. "The Almighty’s been riding shotgun and my ass is ready to get back to work!”

"Should've Been a Cowboy" launched Keith's career. Released as the lead single from his self-titled debut album in 1993, it gave Keith his first in a long string of 20 No. 1 career hits.

Fan-shot footage of Keith's joint performance with Aldean shows the two men leading the audience in a singalong as they share the stage, and Aldean was ebullient when he posted several photos via social media afterward.

"Sometimes you just have one of those special nights that you will never forget. I had one of those tonight in Oklahoma City," Aldean writes to accompany the photos. "Thank you to a true fu--ing legend @tobykeith for coming out tonite. Mad respect and u brought the house down big Dawg!"

Aldean's 2023 Highway Desperado Tour continues with another show in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 19. Keith is slated to release a hits compilation album titled 100% Songwriter on Nov. 3.