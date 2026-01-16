Todd and Julie Chrisley were among the first to be eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday (Jan. 14). The couple were revealed to be the croissants early on in Season 14 of the reality singing competition.

Why Did Todd and Julie Chrisley Do The Masked Singer?

Any reveal on The Masked Singer is a surprising, thrilling moment. And while expert guesser Jenny McCarthy suspected that Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were hiding beneath the flaky pastry costumes, it was still shocking to see the masks finally come off.

Just last year, the reality television couple were serving time in federal prison after being convicted of bank and tax fraud. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years, while Julie Chrisley received a seven-year sentence. The pair were released on May 28, 2025, after receiving a full pardon from Pres. Donald Trump.

In total, the Chrisleys served 28 months of their original sentences before being pardoned.

Prison Diaries: Julie Chrisley Shares What Life Behind Bars Is Like

"It was the first thing that Julie and I did together without the kids being around or anyone else around us since we came home, and it was our first time being away together," Todd told People about their time on the show.

Julie added that when the opportunity arose, she was initially apprehensive because she’s not a singer. Still, she knew it was something the two of them could enjoy doing together — making the experience feel even more meaningful.

The Chrisleys Weren't Expecting to Go Far on The Masked Singer

The reality couple's stint on the show was short-lived; however, they were expecting that.

"The clues we knew had to be something that was gonna give it away," Todd admits. "And there were so many of them that were just so directly correlated to us and our life experiences and I said, 'They're gonna figure this out quick.'"

If the contestant package didn't clue fans in on their identity, the song choice definitely did. The Chrisleys were eliminated shortly after performing "Jailhouse Rock" by Elvis Presley, which may have sealed their fate.

Which Members of the Chrisley Family Have Done The Masked Singer?

Todd and Julie aren't the only family member who have donned a wild costume while singing their hearts out. Their daughter Savannah was disguised as an Afghan Hound during Season 11 in 2024.

She did not win her season, but her time on the show was exactly what she needed while her parents were in prison.

"I'm in such a chaotic place in life right now — always fighting," she told Taste of Country at the time. "Fighting for my parents, fighting for justice, all these different things. Life is just so serious. I feel like God was trying to tell me, 'Go have some fun.'"

Other country singers who have competed on the show are Gretchen Wilson and Brian Kelley. Wilson recently was a part of a new reality singing competition series, The Road.