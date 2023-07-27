Tori Kelly Shares Health Update: ‘It’s Been a Scary Few Days’

On Thursday morning (July 27), Tori Kelly addressed her fans directly for the first time after her recent health scare, posting a social media statement that assured her followers she's on the road to recovery.

"As you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and I can't stop thinking about you," Kelly writes.

On Sunday night (July 23), Kelly collapsed while enjoying dinner with friends and was transported to a Los Angeles-area hospital. Once at the hospital, doctors found blood clots around her lungs and legs. A couple of days later, her husband Andre Murillo shared a positive update on her condition, saying the singer was "smiling again and feeling stronger" as she continued her recovery.

In her latest statement, Kelly says she's getting better by the day, but says there's still a long road to recovery ahead.

"I'm feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover," she wrote. "I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me."

Kelly also spoke to her upcoming EP, Tori, which she'd planned for release on Friday (July 28), Though her medical emergency prevented her from executing all the release-week promo and festivities she wanted to, the new music will still come out, she confirmed.

"Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!" she says.

"I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received," the singer concludes. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart!"

Known primarily for her pop, R&B and gospel sounds, Kelly also collaborated with country singer Chris Lane for a song called "Take Back Home Girl" in 2017.

In 2019, Kelly performed during the annual CMA Country Christmas broadcast.

That same year, she performed "Speechless" with Dan + Shay at the Billboard Music Awards.

In 2013, Kelly appeared at the ACM Awards to see Jewel perform her song "Fill a Heart."