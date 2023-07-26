Tori Kelly is doing better after a recent health scare. The singer collapsed on July 23 while enjoying dinner with her friends, and was subsequently hospitalized.

According to her husband, Andre Murillo, she's headed in the right direction.

"Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods, but we see the sun," he writes on his Instagram Story. "Just waiting on a few more answers."

"You love and kindness has been overwhelming," he continues. "Thank you so much."

Kelly was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after losing consciousness while socializing with friends in Los Angeles. Doctors found blood clots in her legs and around her lungs. A source told TMZ — who first reported the incident — her condition was very serious at the time.

Although Murillo didn't address his wife's condition directly, one day after her hospitalization, he shared some song lyrics for her collaboration with Justin Bieber on his Instagram Story.

"When I'm all alone and fear is all I see / Sittin' in the silence with these insecurities / And then you remind me, you're holdin' me tight / And you love me completely, you're always by my side," Kelly sings in "Where Do I Fit In."

Prior to her medical emergency, Kelly had been promoting her new EP, Tori. The project is due for release on Friday, July 28. She's also scheduled to perform a show at West Hollywood's Roxy the same day.

There have been no official updates on her condition, or any cancelations of her appearances at this time.