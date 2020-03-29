Media conglomerate Townsquare Media has stepped up in a major way for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

During the most recent 2020 Country Cares event and St. Jude radiothons that took place in February across the country, Townsquare Media stations raised $2.2 million that will benefit patients at the hospital, along with its mission of ending childhood cancer.

Nineteen stations are represented in the total amount raised, with WYRK in Buffalo, N.Y., raising the most with more than $332,000. WBKR in Owensboro, Ky., drew in $265,324, while WGNA in Albany, N.Y., and KMDL in Lafayette, La., raised north of $200,000 each. KXLB in Bozeman, Mt., WPUR in Atlantic City, N.J., KYKS in Lufkin, Texas, and WKDQ in Evansville, Ind., also raised six figures.

"We are so proud of our Townsquare stations who did their part to end childhood cancer and support research at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in this year’s Country Cares and St. Jude radiothons. This year's total was an incredible $2.2 million!" the company writes in a celebratory post on Facebook. "Local passion with global impact."

Each year, radio stations band together in support of St. Jude, calling on listeners to raise money for the donation-run hospital. All expenses for treatment and medication at St. Jude are covered by donations so patients and families don't ever receive a bill. The 2020 Country Cares for St. Jude event took place in January at the hospital and Peabody Hotel in Memphis, Tenn. where Lady Antebellum received the special Angels Among Us Award for their continuous support for the hospital over the years.

Townsquare Media owns and operates Taste of Country and the Boot, along with several other music websites and a number of radio stations across the U.S.

