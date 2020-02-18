Trace Adkins Announces 2020 The Way I Wanna Go Tour Dates
Trace Adkins has unveiled his 2020 tour plans. The "You're Gonna Miss This" singer will play 27 tour dates across the United States and Canada this year on the The Way I Wanna Go Tour.
The tour begins on April 15 in Lancaster, Pa., and extends through the fall in Oklahoma City, Okla. Adkins will also be part of the Country Cruising 2020 trip that leaves from Tampa, Fla., in early November. No opening acts for the tour have been announced.
A press release notes that Adkins has a new album in the works, but no specifics were provided. In 2021 he'll celebrate 25 years as a recording artist in Nashville. His next album will be his 14th studio album and first since Something's Going On, released on Wheelhouse Records in 2017. Adkins is no longer listed on the Wheelhouse Records roster on the Broken Bow Records website.
Trace Adkins' The Way I Wanna Go Tour Dates:
April 15 — Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre
April 16 — Warren, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall
April 17 — Tiffin, Ohio @ The Ritz Theatre
April 18 — Newark, Ohio @ Midland Theatre
April 19 — Wheeling, W.V. @ Capitol Music Hall
May 7 — Charleston, W.V. @ Clay Center
May 8 — Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago Resort & Casino
May 9 — Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
May 15 — Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort & Spa
May 16 — Vinton, La. @ Delta Downs Racetrack Casino
June 27 — Peachtree, Ga. @ Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater
July 2 — Kettering, Ohio @ Fraze Pavilion
July 3 — French Lick, Ind. @ French Lick Resort Casino
July 5 — Dauphin, Man. Canada @ Dauphin’s Countryfest
July 8 — Chippewa Falls, Wisc. @ Northern Wisconsin State Fair
July 9 -- West Fargo, N.D. @ Red River Valley Fairgrounds
July 10 -- Mequon, Wisc. @ Gathering on the Green
July 11 -- Rhinelander, Wisc. @ Hodag Country Fest
July 17 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sunset Station Hotel & Casino
July 18 -- West Wendover, Nev. @ Peppermill Concert Hall
July 19 -- Cheyenne, Wyo. @ Cheyenne Frontier Days
July 29 -- Philadelphia, Miss. @ Neshoba County Fair
July 30 -- Taylorville, Ill. @ Tailgate N’ Tallboys Festival
Aug. 1 -- Maquoketa, Iowa @ Jackson County Fair
Aug. 7 -- Little Current, Ontario, Canada @ Manitoulin Country Fest
Aug. 13 -- Sedalia, Mo. @ Missouri State Fair
Aug. 15 -- Imperial, Neb. @ Chase County Fair
Aug. 21 -- Lancaster, Clif. @ Antelope Valley Fair
Sept. 25 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Oklahoma State Fair
Nov. 9-14 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Country Cruising 2020
