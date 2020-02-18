Trace Adkins has unveiled his 2020 tour plans. The "You're Gonna Miss This" singer will play 27 tour dates across the United States and Canada this year on the The Way I Wanna Go Tour.

The tour begins on April 15 in Lancaster, Pa., and extends through the fall in Oklahoma City, Okla. Adkins will also be part of the Country Cruising 2020 trip that leaves from Tampa, Fla., in early November. No opening acts for the tour have been announced.

A press release notes that Adkins has a new album in the works, but no specifics were provided. In 2021 he'll celebrate 25 years as a recording artist in Nashville. His next album will be his 14th studio album and first since Something's Going On, released on Wheelhouse Records in 2017. Adkins is no longer listed on the Wheelhouse Records roster on the Broken Bow Records website.

Trace Adkins' The Way I Wanna Go Tour Dates:

April 15 — Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre

April 16 — Warren, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall

April 17 — Tiffin, Ohio @ The Ritz Theatre

April 18 — Newark, Ohio @ Midland Theatre

April 19 — Wheeling, W.V. @ Capitol Music Hall

May 7 — Charleston, W.V. @ Clay Center

May 8 — Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago Resort & Casino

May 9 — Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

May 15 — Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort & Spa

May 16 — Vinton, La. @ Delta Downs Racetrack Casino

June 27 — Peachtree, Ga. @ Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater

July 2 — Kettering, Ohio @ Fraze Pavilion

July 3 — French Lick, Ind. @ French Lick Resort Casino

July 5 — Dauphin, Man. Canada @ Dauphin’s Countryfest

July 8 — Chippewa Falls, Wisc. @ Northern Wisconsin State Fair

July 9 -- West Fargo, N.D. @ Red River Valley Fairgrounds

July 10 -- Mequon, Wisc. @ Gathering on the Green

July 11 -- Rhinelander, Wisc. @ Hodag Country Fest

July 17 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sunset Station Hotel & Casino

July 18 -- West Wendover, Nev. @ Peppermill Concert Hall

July 19 -- Cheyenne, Wyo. @ Cheyenne Frontier Days

July 29 -- Philadelphia, Miss. @ Neshoba County Fair

July 30 -- Taylorville, Ill. @ Tailgate N’ Tallboys Festival

Aug. 1 -- Maquoketa, Iowa @ Jackson County Fair

Aug. 7 -- Little Current, Ontario, Canada @ Manitoulin Country Fest

Aug. 13 -- Sedalia, Mo. @ Missouri State Fair

Aug. 15 -- Imperial, Neb. @ Chase County Fair

Aug. 21 -- Lancaster, Clif. @ Antelope Valley Fair

Sept. 25 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Oklahoma State Fair

Nov. 9-14 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Country Cruising 2020