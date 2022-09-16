Fans met Trace Adkins' character of Albie Roman on the season premiere of country music-themed drama Monarch on Sept. 11 on FOX. Adkins' character is the protective, rough-around-the-edges father of the Roman family and co-leader of the First Family of Country Music, alongside wife Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon).

The show also centers on the family's daughters, Nicky and Gigi Roman (played by Anna Friel and Beth Ditto), and Adkins says his relationship with his five real-life daughters only aided in the preparation for this role.

"You’re in protection mode," the country star tells Taste of Country in a recent interview. "I’ve often said with my girls, I’m working security and I’m working as a pack mule. I go to the mall with them and I carry the money and I carry all the stuff they buy, and I’m working double duty as working security."

"So, there’s always that, and I kind of felt that way about these young ladies in this show, too," Adkins says. "As I got to know them better, I felt very protective of them, so it served me, I think."

Ditto, who plays the part of Adkins' onscreen daughter, Gigi, says she also found commonality with the singer due to the fact that they are both from the South. Adkins is from Louisiana, and Ditto from Arkansas.

"We are very much an odd couple," she says. "Two people could not be more different, but at the same time, I feel like we really understood each other. Like I said, we were two of the only Southerners on the show. [We could be like], 'Oh, calm down, Hoss.'"

Ditto also relates that Adkins reminds her of her "favorite uncle," due to his quiet nature.

"They’re so funny," she says. "They’re quiet, they seem kind of stoic, and I think people are really intimidated by [Adkins], and I can tell you they were — especially the men on the show were so intimidated by him. And I was just like, ‘I don’t buy that s--- for a second.' I was like, ‘I got your card.'"

The relationship with his onscreen daughters isn't the only part of Adkins' character with which he connects: The star says he's similar to Albie Roman in many ways, including his willingness to help squash a fight.

Monarch airs on Tuesdays at 9PM ET on FOX.