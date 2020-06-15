Trace Adkins’ ‘Mind on Fishin” Is a Catchy, Relatable Song About the Church of Nature
Trace Adkins should be in church, but he's got his "Mind on Fishin'." The crooner's song and music video is relatable to anyone who's ever skipped a sermon for the sounds of nature instead.
"As a man who still likes to fish about every evening," Adkins says, "Mind on Fishin'" is relatable to him, too. "The song, co-written by one of my favorite writers, Wynn Varble, along with Aaron Raitiere, humorously tells the story of a struggle we have all faced a time or two."
It's a struggle many have faced especially on a cool Sunday morning when the fish are biting: Should I go to church, or should I go to the lake?
Spoiler alert: The main character in the music video — played by T. Graham Brown — goes fishing. He stands up his family in the pews in favor of the local pond, where he's trying to catch a big one, and he doesn't seem to have any regrets about it, either.
"There might be a few people talking bad about me / When they see that I’m a missin’ / But I’d rather be on a lake with my mind on God / Than in church with my mind on fishin’" Adkins sings, rationalizing his decision.
It's a light-hearted, positive song and video that takes the edge off and may even bring a laugh. Earlier this year, Adkins released the first single, "Better Off," from his upcoming EP.
