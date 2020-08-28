Trace Adkins took the stage during the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night (Aug. 26), delivering the National Anthem to kick off the evening's activities.

According to TheHill.com, the country singer performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Fort McHenry, Md., which is the site where Francis Scott Key wrote the words to the song as the fortress was under attack by the British Navy during the War of 1812.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were on hand for the performance alongside Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence. Click the video at the top of the story to watch the baritone-voiced country singer's unique take on the anthem.

The 2020 Republican National Convention kicked off on Monday, Aug. 24, and ran through Thursday, Aug. 27, featuring speeches from a variety of prominent Republicans, as well as members of President Trump's family. The speakers included Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as his daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump. Melania Trump also gave a speech, and President Trump wrapped up the convention on Thursday night with a speech formally accepting the Republican Party's nomination for president in 2020.

The real estate developer and former reality TV star used to host Celebrity Apprentice on NBC, and Adkins — a longtime outspoken Republican advocate — competed on the show in 2008, placing as that season's runner-up. He appeared on the show a second time in 2013, winning against a cast of all-stars who had previously competed on the program.

The RNC came one week after the Democratic National Convention, which featured the Chicks in a three-part harmony performance of the National Anthem on Aug. 20, the final night of the DNC. That convention ended with Joe Biden accepting the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

Trump and Biden will face off on Nov. 3 when Americans go to the polls on Election Day 2020 to vote for the next President of the United States.