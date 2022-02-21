Trace Adkins joined the pre-race activities at this year's Daytona 500. The NASCAR race was held at Daytona International Speedway in Florida on Sunday (Feb. 20), and Adkins had the honor of singing the National Anthem.

Holding his hat over his heart, the country star laid his deep, Southern voice on thick while effortlessly gliding through the lyrics. The performance was simple, without long runs showing off his range.

Adkins' rendition was country, through and through:

Adkins also shared some behind-the-scenes content on Instagram before taking the stage as he signed autographs and even mingled with an NFL Hall of Famer, Charles Woodson.

In addition to the Louisiana native, Luke Combs was a part of the race's festivities. For the second year in a row, the CMA Entertainer of the Year provided the pre-race entertainment with a brief concert. Combs sang his current single, "Doin' This," as well as "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and "Forever After All."

Adkins has a string of tour dates coming up in April, though many are rescheduled dates from 2021 and even early 2022. The third season of his show Ultimate Cowboy Showdown on INSP TV will also kick off in April. Meanwhile, Monarch — a new Fox television series starring Adkins and Susan Sarandon — has been pushed to the fall.