Tracy Lawrence to Receive the 2023 CRS Humanitarian Award

Tracy Lawrence will get a special accolade during the 2023 Country Radio Seminar. The singer is this year's recipient of the CRS Humanitarian Award, an honor given each year to a star whose philanthropic efforts leave lasting impacts on the causes they champion.

Lawrence's charitable efforts often revolve around homelessness. His annual Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert, a staple of the Nashville community's Thanksgiving season, has provided 73,000 meals since its inception. In 2022 alone, the event fried a record-setting 1200 turkeys to be distributed to families across Middle Tennessee. An array of star guests have lent their talents to the benefit concert portion of the Turkey Fry, too: Travis Denning, Gary Allan and Alexandra Kay are all recent performers at the event.

Additionally, the singer's Mission: Possible initiative has raised more than $2 million to support unhoused people over the years. As part of his charitable work, the singer mounts a Mission: Possible Celebrity Golf Classic every year; the event raised $800,000 across its first two years.

Previous Humanitarian Award honorees include Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts and many others.

Lawrence will receive his award during the New Faces of Country Music showcase on March 15 during the 2023 Country Radio Seminar. At the same time, another award will be present: Country radio insider Brent Michaels has been named the winner of the 2023 Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award. The Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award celebrates a member of the country radio industry who has demonstrated a strong sense of charity and community service.

The 2023 Country Radio Seminar will take place March 13-15 in Nashville, Tenn.

