Tracy Lawrence is a man who's been there and and stayed awhile during his new heartbreak song, "Lonely 101." A lyric video premiering exclusively on Taste of Country finds the country veteran giving some hard-to-hear advice.

Over a traditional arrangement (co-produced by Julian King), Lawrence says that yeah, the pain is bad now, but it's going to get worse. The same familiar voice that steadied so many hit songs in the '90s and early '00s grabs ahold of you without a flex. It's difficult to believe he hasn't lived it when he sings:

"You’ll think you’re going insane and the pain’s gonna eat you up / You’re gonna die every night while you relive how it came undone / Son, that’s lonely 101."

Paul Nelson and Rick Huckaby helped Lawrence write "Lonely 101," a new song from Vol. 1 of a trilogy of albums he has slated for 2021. Hindsight 2020, Vol. 1: Stairway to Heaven, Highway to Hell is filled with new material and slated for release April 23. Expect several of the new songs during his 30th Anniversary, Hindsight 2020 livestream concert from the Warehouse in Nashville on April 27.

Lawrence's career includes hit songs like "Alibi," "Texas Tornado," Time Marches On," "If the World Had a Front Porch" and "Find Out Who Your Friends Are" among his 22 Top 10 and eight No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay singles. Prior to the pandemic he co-headlined a tour with Justin Moore and began hosting a nationally syndicated radio show called Honky Tonkin' With Tracy Lawrence. The remaining two albums in his trilogy will be a mix of new songs and re-recorded hits.