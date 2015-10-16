Tracy Lawrence is gearing up for Thanksgiving the only way he knows how: by giving back.

The country singer will host his 10th Annual Mission: Possible Turkey Fry two days before Thanksgiving on Nov. 24 at Nashville's City Winery. This year's event will benefit the Nashville Rescue Mission, which is a community dedicated to providing hope for the hungry, homeless and hurting in Middle Tennessee.

In addition to raising money for the Nashville Rescue Mission, the annual event will include its first ever concert with performances by Lawrence, Charlie Daniels, Halfway to Hazard, Lorrie Morgan, Darryl Worley and 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold.

According to a press release, Lawrence's Mission Possible Turkey Fry has fed more than 63,000 homeless and in need people in its first nine years. Tickets are currently on sale for the benefit now on the City Winery website.

When he's not recording music or focusing on his yearly benefit, Lawrence hosts a nationally syndicated radio show, Honky Tonkin’ With Tracy Lawrence, which launched earlier this year. The show features hits from the 1980s, ‘90s and early 2000s, as well as interviews and special guests. Guests so far have included John Anderson, Ronnie Dunn, Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett and Kenny Rogers.

