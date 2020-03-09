Travis Denning is making his inaugural bow in the country music world with his upcoming EP, Beer's Better Cold.

The six-track project will serve as the up-and-coming star's grand splash into the genre following his clever introductory single, "David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs," and current Top 15 hit, "After a Few." Denning's EP will feature the latter track, along with such titles as "Where That Beer's Been," "Abby," "Tank of Gas and a Radio Song," "Sittin' by a Fire" and the title track. Denning co-wrote all but one of the half-dozen songs, calling on a team of all-star writers to help him, including Rhett Akins, Chase McGill and Justin Weaver.

"I am so excited to finally announce my first EP. I’ve been blown away by the way the fans have grasped onto the songs so far, and I can’t wait to see how they like the new ones," Denning expresses in a press release. "These songs mean a lot to me, because they’re all a part of my story in one way or another. Here’s to the first full chapter.”

In addition to his own songs, Denning also had a hand in penning Michael Ray's single "Her World or Mine" off his 2018 album Amos.

Days after his EP release on May 15, Denning will join Sam Hunt on his Southside Tour, serving as an opening act alongside Kip Moore. The tour begins on May 28 in Charlotte, N.C., and hits multiple cities throughout the summer before it wraps in Albuquerque, N.M. on Sept. 26.