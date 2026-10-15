It truly is a great day to be alive: Travis Tritt is feeling more like himself again after spending several weeks recovering from pneumonia. The country icon says he's ready to get back onstage, with three major shows scheduled over the next few days.

Travis Tritt Gives Fans Good News After Weeks of Battling Pneumonia

Tritt shared the encouraging news in a video posted to social media on Wednesday (Oct. 14), thanking fans for their support while he worked to get better.

"I'm back! Just want to say, first of all, most of you know, I've been struggling with trying to recoup from having pneumonia the last few weeks, and it's been a rough go, but I'm finally back good enough to where I feel like normal again," he said.

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The 63-year-old singer first revealed his diagnosis on Sept. 24. At the time, he explained that he had been dealing with the illness for about two weeks without realizing it. He initially thought he was just "feeling weak and sluggish."

His recovery took longer than expected, forcing him to cancel or reschedule several performances in recent weeks.

When Will Travis Tritt Return to Performing After Pneumonia Battle?

Tritt's upcoming schedule includes a show in Durant, Oklahoma, on Thursday (Oct. 15), followed by a performance in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday (Oct. 16). He'll then be at the Boots for Troops concert in Stagecoach, Texas, on Saturday (Oct. 17).

Read More: Travis Tritt Cancels More Shows Amid Ongoing Pneumonia Battle

Near the end of the video, Tritt made sure to thank everyone who reached out while he was sick.

"I wanted to say more than anything else, thank you to everyone who sent get well wishes, sent your prayers during the time that I was kind of down and out."

Tritt added that he feels great and is "looking forward to being back out there again."

After weeks away from the stage, the singer appears ready to finish out his scheduled shows for the year.

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