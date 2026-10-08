Travis Tritt's pneumonia diagnosis has caused him to cancel two more shows and reschedule a festival date for 2027.

That news came via an update to the singer's social media page on Wednesday (Oct. 7). While Tritt's illness has kept him offstage longer than he anticipated, the newest update offers reason to be hopeful about his condition.

"While Travis Tritt continues to improve following his previously announced pneumonia diagnosis, he needs additional time to fully recover," the message reads.

The update thanked fans for their "understanding, continued support, and well wishes as Travis continues to recover."

"He looks forward to being back on stage soon," it concludes.

What Shows Did Travis Tritt Cancel Due to His Pneumonia Battle?

The newest round of cancellations includes Tritt's scheduled Oct. 9 stop in Biloxi, Miss., and his Oct. 10 stop in Lake Charles, La.

The singer was also scheduled to perform at Ennis, Texas' Stars of Texas Festival on Oct. 11. He has rescheduled that date to next year's festival, when he will perform there on Oct. 10, 2027.

Read More: Artists Who Canceled Multiple Shows, Or Even Whole Tours, in 2026

Tritt previously canceled his performance at Country Calling Festival in Maryland on Oct. 2. Two September shows and an Oct. 3 show were also rescheduled due to his illness.

What's Wrong With Travis Tritt?

The singer announced on Sept. 24 that he'd been diagnosed with pneumonia.

"Turns out the pneumonia was actually present for the past [two] weeks, but I didn't know it, because I've never had it before," he wrote in a social media update at the time. "I just knew I felt weak and sluggish."

Tritt originally hoped to be back onstage the following week, but his recovery process has taken more time than originally anticipated.

According to the country legend's tour calendar, Tritt's next scheduled performance is on Oct. 15 in Durant, Okla. He has multiple shows on the books through October and November.