Tucker Wetmore has quickly become one of country music’s younger stars, so it might come as a surprise to learn he’s developed a friendship with Gary Allan — an artist from a very different generation of country music.

Why Did Tucker Wetmore Spend A Week On A Boat With Gary Allan?

Wetmore recently revealed on Country Countdown USA that he and Allan have spent quite a bit of time together, including a seven-day boat trip and the Fourth of July at Allan’s house.

"We spent a night at Gary Allan’s house. I’m friends with Gary and his wife, Molly. We spent seven days together on a boat. But we also spent 4th of July at Gary’s house," Wetmore says.

The friendship has also given Wetmore the chance to hear some stories from one of country music’s veteran stars.

"We had a good time. It’s fun to hear some of his stories," he says.

And Wetmore clearly has a lot of respect for Allan’s music. In fact, he has a pretty simple recommendation for anyone having a rough day.

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If you’re ever having a bad day, go listen to Gary Allan’s catalog, Wetmore says.

It's not every day you hear about a young country star spending a week on a boat with a country legend from the '90s, but apparently that's exactly the kind of friendship Wetmore has made along the way.

What Is The Age Gap Between Tucker Wetmore and Gary Allan?

Gary Allan is 58 years old, while Tucker Wetmore is 26. They have an age gap around 32 years, but they still seem to have a lot in common, although Allan could technically be old enough to be Wetmore's grandfather.

Tucker Wetmore's Next Album Will Have a Traditional Country Sound

Wetmore says he has been writing and in the studio working on his next full-length project, which will take a nostalgic turn.

READ MORE: Tucker Wetmore’s Move to Nashville Was an Epic Road Trip With His Mom [EXCLUSIVE]

"I’m a sucker for the '70s and '80s. Back then they weren’t afraid to experiment with sound," he says.

"That’s what I’m exploring right now. Nostalgia is what I’m chasing. Something that feels familiar but it sounds new. Fresh but familiar. Let’s make something that people can’t help but get stuck in their head."

Forgotten 2000s Country Songs: 40 Great Country Hits, 2000-2009 Hitmakers like Miranda Lambert and Alan Jackson and one-hit wonders like James Otto and Sherrié Austin contribute hits to this list of forgotten 2000s country songs.

Enjoy 40 of the best songs from 2000 to 2009. Each one came and went like a tornado. Most deserve a little more respect 15, 20 or 25 years later. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes