Uncle Kracker was a recent guest on Taste of Country Nights On Demand, where he and host Evan Paul had a lengthy, very open and honest conversation about music and life, among other topics.

The conversation turned to the fact that Kracker now lives in Nashville, but he revealed that it's by far not the first time he has been to Music City or encountered anyone from there, either.

Uncle Kracker then started to tell the story of how he met Jelly Roll back in 2014-ish.

Kracker said, "Jelly Roll is a great cat, known him for years. I did a song with Jelly Roll like 10 years ago."

Paul asked him if this was back when Jelly was rapping, not singing country, and Kracker confirmed.

"I remember Jelly Roll showed up on my bus, I was in L.A. on tour. I just remember, I think we were in Vegas the night before, so that morning was late. I hear a knock on the door, and it was Jelly Roll, and I don't know if it was his manager at the time or not."

What in the world did Jelly Roll want 10 years ago when he knocked on Uncle Kracker's tour bus door on an early morning in Los Angeles?

Kracker went on, "They just come on the bus, and they start talking. I just remember Jelly Roll like stopped his manager dude, like in his tracks, and he was like, 'All right, stop.'"

Jelly Roll then took over the conversation and told Kracker, "I need you to get on this track with me." Kracker told us he recalled saying, "Done."

The song that the two came out with is actually a banger titled "Sunday Morning."

Kracker said, "I just loved how he shut his manager up at the time and was like, 'Enough with the schmooze.'"

The two still keep in touch to this day and are still good friends.

