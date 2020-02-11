Valentine's Day is quickly approaching this week, but Friday (Feb. 14) isn't going to be the only day that Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard takes advantage of to show appreciation to his wife, Hayley. As the singer explains, he makes a serious effort all year long to keep things romantic, and keep his girl always wondering what's around the corner.

"In our life, there are always good times for surprises," Hubbard explained to his record label. "I think that’s important for a healthy marriage. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a gift, but just any kind of surprise that’s unexpected, even if it’s just little flowers or coming home early or whatever the case may be, keeping each other on your toes and excited.”

Hubbard admits that sometimes it's not so easy to plan well-thought-out surprises, saying that altogether too often, "fI want something I’m just on Amazon Prime real quick and I’m gonna grab it."

However, the couple, who have been married for almost five years now, seem to be chugging along nicely—even with the demands of their two young children (2-year-old Olivia and 5-month-old Luca), so the surprises must be coming at just the right times!

Florida Georgia Line will be joining the Chillaxification Tour with Kenny Chesney in April, and are working on their fifth studio album which they plan to release later this year.