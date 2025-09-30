A public health alert has been issued for frozen meals sold at Walmart and Trader Joe's that have been linked to four deaths so far.

According to All Recipes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) first issued the alert back in June for ready-to-eat meals produced by FreshRealm and Nate’s Fine Foods, citing possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Those cases have been linked to 19 hospitalizations and four deaths so far.

On Sept. 26, FSIS updated the health alert to include two additional frozen products sold at Walmart and Trader Joe’s.

The item sold at Walmart that has been linked to listeria is:

12-ounce clear plastic tray packages labeled "Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce"

"Best if used by" dates Sept. 22, 2025, Sept. 24, 2025, Sept. 25, 2025, Sept. 29, 2025, Sept. 30, 2025, and Oct. 01, 2025.

Establishment numbers "EST. 50784" or "EST. 47718" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Shipped to Walmart locations nationwide.

The effected product from Trader Joe's is:

16-ounce plastic tray packages labeled "Trader Joe's Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo"

"Best if used by" dates Sept. 20, 2025, Sept. 24, 2025, or Sept. 27, 2025, printed on the front label of the packaging.

Establishment number "P-45288" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Sold at Trader Joe’s stores in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Nevada, and Utah.

Here’s where it gets tricky — and why the media needs to help spread the word.

Although the Listeria-contaminated items have been pulled from store shelves, the USDA warns that because these are frozen products, many people may still have them in their freezers and remain unaware of the health alert.

More information is available, and updates on the deadly outbreak can be found on the official CDC website.

What is Listeria?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Listeria infection is an illness caused by bacteria that can spread through a variety of foods. Also known as listeriosis, it can be especially serious for pregnant women, people over 65 and those with weakened immune systems.

How Many People Die From Listeriosis Each Year in America?

According to the CDC, around 260 people per year die from the disease in America.

