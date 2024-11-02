Major Home Goods Chain Laying Off 218 People + Closing Warehouse Showroom
Wayfair has become a giant retailer both online and in person. But one of their warehouses that also doubles as a retail showroom is shutting down for good, only five years after it opened.
For this loss of American jobs, we turn to Florence, Ky. Wayfair has a huge warehouse there, which is also a place for customers to come in person to save money on home goods.
The 218 people who are slated to be laid off are not going to be let go all at once. There will be a few segments of layoffs.
These layoffs are going to begin on Dec. 31, 2024, and go on until Dec. 31, 2025.
Imagine the scene. You're at home and about to ring in the new year. It's Dec. 31 at 5PM, and you get a call saying you're being laid off. Happy New Year!
Here is where it gets extra sad and frustrating. None of the workers who are being laid off are represented by a union, and they don't have what is called "bumping rights," which gives employees with a longer tenure the option to move to another location and bump a newer employee.
Wayfair is the tenth largest e-commerce retailer in America, so this looks to be more of a trimming the fat type of a situation and the shuttering of a warehouse that is no longer needed.
