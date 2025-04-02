Landman has begun production on its upcoming second season, and the show has shared a new picture of series star Billy Bob Thornton from the set.

Paramount+ revealed that production had gotten underway on Season 2 in a press release on Wednesday (April 2), and the streaming network included a photo of Thornton in costume as his character, Tommy Norris, while holding the script for Season 2, Episode 1 in his hand:

Emerson Miller, Paramount+

Landman premiered in November of 2024, and it became an overnight ratings smash. The debut episode earned 35 million global streaming viewers, setting new records for the streaming service.

The Taylor Sheridan-led show stars Thornton as Norris, who works as a landman for a major oil company in West Texas. His job is to secure the rights and manage the people involved in drilling projects, which forces him to ignore legal and ethical issues in order to see the projects through.

Mad Men star Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, Heroes star Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland and Michelle Randolph also starred in Season 1 of Landman. James Jordan, Kayla Wallace, Paulina Chavez and Colm Feore also appeared in important roles.

Hamm's character died at the end of Season 1, possibly setting Moore up for a larger role in Season 2.

Landman was one of the Top 10 SVOD (subscription video on demand) series across all streaming platforms in the last quarter of 2024, coming in at No. 8.

The show has also earned significant critical acclaim. Billy Bob Thornton earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his performance.

Paramount+ confirmed it was renewing the show for a second season in early March.

There are no plot details available for Season 2 of Landman, but Puck reported in March that Sam Elliott is joining the show for its second season.

Paramount+ has not confirmed that reporting.

