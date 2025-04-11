Wendy’s Customers Horrified After Spotting ‘Weird’ Employee Restroom Rule Taped to Bathroom Wall

Wendy's customers are debating on Reddit whether a sign for employees taped to the bathroom wall is legally and/or morally acceptable.

In a Wendy's subreddit, an employee posted a photo of a sign taped to the bathroom wall of their restaurant, which reads:

"When using bathroom, you have to leave your phone with management."

This caused an explosion of comments in the section — people are on the fence about the note.

"Someone is abusing their bathroom breaks and ruining it for the rest of you by 'going to the bathroom' for 15 minutes while they’re really watching TikTok," one commenter says. "But a company can implement a complete no phone policy at work if they want to. This is a weird way and probably not approved by HR."

Another person points out that they think the sign is great, noting, "People use their phones in the bathroom all the time, but without washing their hands. Who knows what germs could be on their phone. You don't want them bringing them back to the kitchen."

Others chimed in with legal expertise.

"No one can take your phone away nor touch it. It's private property, however you can be written up or fired for using your phone," one person says. "Unless it's a government building, airport, NDA event or place, or private etc. You are allowed to have your phone and not have it taken."

Another person mentions how this is intrusive, and if they worked there, they would quit immediately: "I couldn’t work somewhere like this. I’m not going to be treated like I’m in middle school at my place of work. My phone will be kept on me at all times incase of emergency."

Whichever side you are on, you have to agree that this surely isn't the way that Wendy's corporate would want this rule presented to employees — on a sloppily hand-written note, taped to the wall for all to see.

