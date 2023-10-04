Lainey Wilson won't say it, so we will. Her ex-boyfriends need to get over themselves!

The "Watermelon Moonshine" singer has been taking all kinds of calls, DMs, etc ... about her latest No. 1 hit.

Fans love how it relates to a first flame and a boozy sunset spent kissin', huggin' and more-n'. The nostalgic country ballad recalls Deana Carter's "Strawberry Wine." It's not quite the same, but equally personal.

Maybe too personal.

"Watermelon Moonshine" hit No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart last week.

Wilson is nominated for nine CMA Awards ahead of next month's show in Nashville.

In June, she revealed she's dating former NFL player Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

"Every boy I have ever dated in my lifetime thinks this song is about them," Wilson tells Taste of Country Nights. "'No! Do you not realize I dated other people than you!'"

Josh Kear and Jordan Schmidt helped Wilson write "Watermelon Moonshine," from her Bell Bottom Country album. She tells Evan Paul that even guys she only hung out with for a month or two feel confident she's singing about them.

"I'm like, 'Boy, if that butters your biscuit, if that makes you feel good, you're right. I wrote it about ya.'"

Thus far, Wilson has not shared who — if anyone — directly inspired the lyrics to "Watermelon Moonshine." Despite going public with her relationship to Hodges, she's kept pretty quiet about her love life, understanding that the focus should be solely on the music.

It has worked for her: The nomination in the Entertainer of the Year category at the 2023 CMAs was her first, and it was very validating, if not more than a little surprising. Paul — the host of ToC Nights — asked how she'll celebrate if she wins.

"I'm gonna act a fool," she says, seemingly bewildered to even be thinking about such things.