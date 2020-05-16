The American Idol Season 18 finale is just a day away now, and fans are getting set to vote for their favorites one last time before crowning a winner. Who would you like to see win American Idol in 2020?

Dillon James, Arthur Gunn, Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Julia Gargano, Louis Knight and Just Sam made it into the Top 7 contestants that are still on hand headed into the American Idol season finale. Two of them will be eliminated immediately when the finale begins at 8PM ET on Sunday night (May 17) on ABC, and the remaining singers will perform two songs apiece as judges and viewers get to weigh in on who should win Season 18 of the iconic reality singing competition.

Country fans won't get the chance to vote for country favorite Grace Leer, who gave some standout performances but didn't make it to the finals in 2020. Some of the remaining contestants have some country cred; Gunn admits to an affinity for country and bluegrass, and Katy Perry called Dillon James a "country Post Malone." Which of the remaining contestants has your vote?

The American Idol 2020 finale will have plenty of bright spots for country music fans. Rascal Flatts will join Season 18 fan favorite Doug Kiker — who auditioned by singing "Bless the Broken Road" — to sing their hit with him, Bryan is set to perform his current single, "One Margarita," and country's own Gabby Barrett, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina and Scotty McCreery are among the former Idol contestants who will join Lionel Richie to sing "We Are the World" for the first time on live TV in 35 years.