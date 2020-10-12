Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​​

Earlier in this crazy year, I predicted that this was going to be the year that Blake Shelton proposes to Gwen Stefani. Sometimes they do something remarkable and I think it's about to happen, but other times I think my prediction might be wrong.

For example, Gwen recently said she likes it when people call Blake her husband. This throws me off, because if people are already just assuming that they're married already, why should he rush to propose? But then other times, like when Blake posts sweet messages to his lady on her birthday, I feel like we are only days away from hearing about the proposal.

Nonetheless, they just bought a 13 million dollar mansion together, so to me that means its about to happen!

What do you think?

