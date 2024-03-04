It didn't take long for Will Moseley to win over the judges during his audition on American Idol on Sunday (March 3).

The Georgia native was just one verse into his performance when judge Lionel Richie had to leave the set. Luckily, he gave Moseley a confident "yes" as he exited.

Moseley opted to sing an original song titled "Gone for Good." Luke Bryan and Katy Perry were on their feet for the performance, swaying back and forth as his gravelly voice danced over a simple guitar line.

At one point, Bryan jumped on the piano to join him.

"It'll be 10PM, you'll be seein' hell / And I'll be home wonderin' where you've been / I can’t help these thoughts, but I wish I could / There’s no letting go, even though I know I should / Are you gone for bad? / Are you gone for good?" Moseley belts out in the chorus.

Did Will Moseley Make It to Hollywood on American Idol?

Perry then FaceTimed Richie from the studio to deliver their unanimous decision.

"What do you say about Will?" she asks her fellow judge.

"I think Will is a star," Richie says point blank. "I love the timber of his voice. His voice is amazing."

"We knew it from the very first note," Perry assures the Idol hopeful. "This isn't a hobby. You're not just doing this for one more year. You're gonna do this for the rest of your life."

"That's what we're here for," Moseley says confidently before receiving his Golden Ticket for the next round in Hollywood.

American Idol airs Sundays on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu.