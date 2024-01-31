Will Travis Kelce Be at the Grammys With Taylor Swift?

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's adorable public display of affection at the AFC Championship game, fans are wondering when they can get some more of "Swelce." Swift's next public appearance will be at the 2024 Grammy Awards, but will Kelce be by her side?

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys, and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for," the tight end tells the Pat McAfee Show. "But I think I've got practice on Sunday."

When Are the 2024 Grammy Awards?

The 2024 Grammy Awards are scheduled for 8PM ET on Sunday (Feb. 4) on CBS.

What Is Taylor Swift Nominated for at the Grammys?

Swift could snag her fourth Album of the Year win at this year's Grammys, which would set a new record, as she'd become the only artist to ever do this. Currently she's tied for three historical wins with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon.

The pop starlet is also up for Record and Song of the Year — two prizes she's somehow never won — for her song "Anti Hero." In total, she's up for six potential trophies at the 2024 Grammys, thanks to her wildly successful 2022 album Midnights.

Look for her name to be called as a nominee in Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, too.

When Is the 2024 Super Bowl?

Kelce, who plays for NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, is at a career high, too: He's preparing for the biggest game of the year, Super Bowl 58. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers just one week after the Grammys, on Sunday, Feb. 11.

"Unfortunately, I've gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we’ve got in a week," he explains.

Swift and Kelce have been known to support one another in their respective careers while juggling each of their demanding schedules. Swift has been in the stands cheering for Kelce at several of his games this season, and he has been spotted at a handful of her Eras Tour shows, too.

It's likely the pop star will be in attendance for the Super Bowl, despite having a tour stop in Tokyo, Japan, just one day prior to the game. Thanks to her private jet and the fact that Japan is several hours ahead of the United States, she should make it to Las Vegas for the game with plenty of time to freshen up.

Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce After Big AFC Championship Win Taylor Swift was on the field to celebrate with her boyfriend Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs secured the AFC Championship win on Sunday (Jan. 28).